Sabine Royalty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.2% Upside

Sabine Royalty Trust with ticker code (SBR) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32.5 and 32.5 and has a mean target at 32.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.23 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 29.72 and the 200 day MA is 28.87. The market cap for the company is $422m. Company Website: http://www.sbr-sabine.com

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

