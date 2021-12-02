S4 Capital PLC 39.5% potential upside indicated by Peel Hunt Limited

S4 Capital PLC with ticker (LON:SFOR) now has a potential upside of 39.5% according to Peel Hunt Limited.







Peel Hunt Limited set a target price of 950 GBX for the company, which when compared to the S4 Capital PLC share price of 575 GBX at opening today (02/12/2021) indicates a potential upside of 39.5%. Trading has ranged between 405 (52 week low) and 878 (52 week high) with an average of 1,568,234 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,220,791,511.



S4 Capital PLC is a United Kingdom-based advertising agency company, which provides digital advertising and marketing services. The Company produces digital campaigns, films, creative content, platforms and ecommerce for homegrown and international brands and provides programmatic solutions for marketers and agencies. The Company has three operating segments which are First-Party Data, Content and Programmatic. The Content Practice consists of short-term, one to six month, projects with fixed pricing and projects with longer lasting characteristics with prices that are mostly based on actual time spent. The Programmatic Practice consists of full-service campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition and training and education.







