S4 Capital PLC 36.3% potential upside indicated by Barclays

S4 Capital PLC with ticker (LON:SFOR) now has a potential upside of 36.3% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 310 GBX for the company, which when compared to the S4 Capital PLC share price of 198 GBX at opening today (18/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 36.3%. Trading has ranged between 110 (52 week low) and 654 (52 week high) with an average of 1,492,924 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,111,182,032.



S4Capital Plc is a United Kingdom-based digital advertising and marketing services company. The Company operates through three segments: Content, Data and Digital Media, and Technology Services. The Content segment offers creative content, campaigns and assets at a global scale for paid, social and earned media from digital platforms and apps to brand activations that are focused to convert consumers at possible touchpoints. The Data and Digital Media segment provide technology and services practice that encompasses full-service campaign management analytics, production and advertisement serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education. The Technology Services segment is engaged in digital transformation services in delivering advanced digital product design, engineering services and delivery services. Its geographical market includes the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific.







