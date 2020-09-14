Ryerson Holding Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.0% Upside

Ryerson Holding Corporation with ticker code (RYI) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 7 and 6 calculating the average target price we see 6.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.51 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.98 while the 200 day moving average is 5.52. The company has a market capitalisation of $211m. Find out more information at: http://www.ryerson.com

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing. It also provides various processing services, such as bending, beveling, blanking, blasting, burning, cutting-to-length, drilling, embossing, flattening, forming, grinding, laser cutting, machining, notching, painting, perforating, polishing, punching, rolling, sawing, scribing, shearing, slitting, stamping, tapping, threading, welding, or other techniques to process materials. The company serves various industries, including commercial ground transportation, metal fabrication and machine shops, industrial machinery and equipment manufacturing, consumer durable equipment, HVAC manufacturing, construction equipment manufacturing, food processing and agricultural equipment manufacturing, and oil and gas. Ryerson Holding Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

