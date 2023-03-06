Ryder System, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.4% Upside

Ryder System, Inc. with ticker code (R) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 118 and 100 and has a mean target at 108.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 99.74 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 92.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 82.45. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,597m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ryder.com

The potential market cap would be $4,984m based on the market concensus.

Ryder System, Inc. operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website. The DTS segment offers equipment, maintenance, drivers, administrative, and additional services, as well as routing and scheduling, fleet sizing, safety, regulatory compliance, risk management, and technology and communication systems support services. The SCS segment comprises distribution management services, such as designing and managing customer’s distribution network and facilities; coordinating warehousing and transportation for inbound and outbound material flows; handling import and export for international shipments; coordinating just-in-time replenishment of component parts to manufacturing and final assembly; and offering shipments to customer distribution centers or end customer delivery points, as well as other value added services, such as light assembly of components. This segment also offers transportation management services, such as shipment optimization, load scheduling, and delivery confirmation services; knowledge-based professional services; and e-commerce and last mile services. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.