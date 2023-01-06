Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Ryder System – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Ryder System with ticker code (R) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 100 and 81 and has a mean target at 90.86. With the stocks previous close at 83.15 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.3%. The day 50 moving average is 85.79 while the 200 day moving average is 78.03. The market cap for the company is $4,115m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ryder.com

The potential market cap would be $4,497m based on the market concensus.

Ryder System operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services. This segment also provides access to diesel fuel; offers fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing; and sells used vehicles through its 63 retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website. The DTS segment offers equipment, maintenance, drivers, administrative, and additional services, as well as routing and scheduling, fleet sizing, safety, regulatory compliance, risk management, and technology and communication systems support services. The SCS segment comprises distribution management services, such as designing and managing customer’s distribution network and facilities; coordinating warehousing and transportation for inbound and outbound material flows; handling import and export for international shipments; coordinating just-in-time replenishment of component parts to manufacturing and final assembly; and offering shipments to customer distribution centers or end customer delivery points, as well as other value added services, such as light assembly of components. This segment also offers transportation management services, such as shipment optimization, load scheduling, and delivery confirmation services; knowledge-based professional services; and e-commerce and last mile services. Ryder System was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

