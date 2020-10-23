RYB Education – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.4% Downside

RYB Education found using ticker (RYB) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Underperform’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.5 and 2.5 calculating the mean target price we have 2.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.73 this would imply there is a potential downside of -8.4%. The 50 day MA is 2.94 and the 200 day MA is 2.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $73m. Visit the company website at: http://www.rybbaby.com

RYB Education provides early childhood education service in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children’s development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools. It also develops and sells educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys, at-home educational products, and school uniforms through franchisees and other business partners, as well as directly to a market of families. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 100 directly operated and 250 franchise kindergartens; and 6 play-and-learn centers. The company was formerly known as Top Margin Limited and changed its name to RYB Education in June 2017. RYB Education was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

