RYB Education – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.7% Downside

RYB Education with ticker code (RYB) have now 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 2.5 and 2.5 calculating the average target price we see 2.5. Now with the previous closing price of 2.71 this indicates there is a potential downside of -7.7%. The day 50 moving average is 2.97 while the 200 day moving average is 2.94. The market capitalisation for the company is $74m. Visit the company website at: http://www.rybbaby.com

RYB Education provides early childhood education service in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children’s development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools. It also develops and sells educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys, at-home educational products, and school uniforms through franchisees and other business partners, as well as directly to a market of families. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 100 directly operated and 250 franchise kindergartens; and 6 play-and-learn centers. The company was formerly known as Top Margin Limited and changed its name to RYB Education in June 2017. RYB Education was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

