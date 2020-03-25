Ryanair Holdings plc – Consenus Indicates Potential 92.8% Upside

Ryanair Holdings plc with ticker code (RYAAY) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 108 and 80.73 and has a mean target at 94.68. With the stocks previous close at 49.1 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 92.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 74.74 while the 200 day moving average is 78.44. The company has a market cap of $10,030m. Company Website: http://www.ryanair.com

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website. In addition, the company offers charter passenger airline, aircraft and passenger handling, ticketing, marketing and advertising, and maintenance and repair services; and markets car parking, attractions, and activities on its Website and mobile app, as well as sells gift vouchers. As of June 30, 2019, it had a principal fleet of approximately 455 Boeing 737 aircraft and 20 Airbus A320 aircraft; and offered approximately 2,500 scheduled short-haul flights per day serving approximately 200 airports, including 86 bases. Ryanair Holdings plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn