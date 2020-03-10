Ryanair Holdings plc – Consenus Indicates Potential 44.1% Upside

Ryanair Holdings plc with ticker code (RYAAY) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 110 and 74.04 with the average target price sitting at 98.01. Given that the stocks previous close was at 68 this indicates there is a potential upside of 44.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 84.62 and the 200 moving average now moves to 78.61. The company has a market cap of $14,959m. Find out more information at: http://www.ryanair.com

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website. In addition, the company offers charter passenger airline, aircraft and passenger handling, ticketing, marketing and advertising, and maintenance and repair services; and markets car parking, attractions, and activities on its Website and mobile app, as well as sells gift vouchers. As of June 30, 2019, it had a principal fleet of approximately 455 Boeing 737 aircraft and 20 Airbus A320 aircraft; and offered approximately 2,500 scheduled short-haul flights per day serving approximately 200 airports, including 86 bases. Ryanair Holdings plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

