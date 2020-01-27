Ryanair Holdings plc – Consenus Indicates Potential 1.4% Upside

Ryanair Holdings plc found using ticker (RYAAY) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 110 and 74.04 with the average target price sitting at 92.26. Given that the stocks previous close was at 91.02 this would imply there is a potential upside of 1.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 88.77 and the 200 day MA is 73.66. The market capitalisation for the company is $18,434m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ryanair.com

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website. In addition, the company offers charter passenger airline, aircraft and passenger handling, ticketing, marketing and advertising, and maintenance and repair services; and markets car parking, attractions, and activities on its Website and mobile app, as well as sells gift vouchers. As of June 30, 2019, it had a principal fleet of approximately 455 Boeing 737 aircraft and 20 Airbus A320 aircraft; and offered approximately 2,500 scheduled short-haul flights per day serving approximately 200 airports, including 86 bases. Ryanair Holdings plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.