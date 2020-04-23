Ryanair Holdings plc 36.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Morgan Stanley

Ryanair Holdings plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RYA) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Ryanair Holdings plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within International Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set a target price of 13 EUR on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 36.8% from today’s opening price of 9.5 EUR. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 0.05 points and decreased 5.8 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 16.97 EUR while the 52 week low for the stock is 8.05 EUR.

Ryanair Holdings plc has a 50 day moving average of 11.38 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 12.23. There are currently 1,089,181,737 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,562,488. Market capitalisation for LON:RYA is £10,473,571,774 GBP.

