RWS Holdings plc 38.8% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

RWS Holdings plc with ticker (LON:RWS) now has a potential upside of 38.8% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 500 GBX for the company, which when compared to the RWS Holdings plc share price of 306 GBX at opening today (01/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 38.8%. Trading has ranged between 255 (52 week low) and 665 (52 week high) with an average of 951,994 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,232,865,751.



RWS Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company that provides technology-enabled language, content management and intellectual property (IP) services. The Company’s segments include Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment is a language service provider and enables clients to create, translate, and deliver content across over 250 languages. The Regulated Industries segment provides a full suite of language services for industries, such as life sciences, managed healthcare, financial services and legal. The IP Services segment provides patent translations, filing services and a range of IP search services. The Language and Content Technology segment offers the language and content management technology to help enterprises engage with global audiences across any device. Its geographical markets include the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States of America and the Rest of the world.







