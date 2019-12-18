RWS Holdings plc 0.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

RWS Holdings plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RWS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. RWS Holdings plc are listed in the Industrials sector within AIM. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 630 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of .8% from the opening price of 625 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 40 points and increased 65 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 674 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 446 GBX.

RWS Holdings plc has a 50 day moving average of 617.47 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 603.13. There are currently 274,965,387 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 219,406. Market capitalisation for LON:RWS is £1,717,158,841 GBP.