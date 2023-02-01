Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Russia’s Tanklet Robot Offered as Anti-Armor Weapon

Technology News

In June 2018, Leopard 2A6 tanks were seen in Germany during a training event organized by the US Army. On January 26, 2023, Russian politician Dmitry Rogozin claimed in an interview that the country’s robotic Marker Uncrewed Ground Vehicles (UGV) will be deployed in Ukraine as a tool to counter tanks. This UGV was developed by Russia’s Advanced Research Foundation, which is a rough analog to DARPA in the US. Marker was designed to explore how robots could work together with humans on the battlefield, and features treads and a turret. It is equipped with a machine gun swivel that follows the commands of a remote human spotter.

Marker had been promoted as a symbol of the modern technological prowess of the Russian military since at least 2019, and was one of several robots promoted as major technological advances. In January 2022, it was being used to patrol a spaceport and work alongside quadcopter drones. As recently as January 2023, Russian state-owned media described Marker as being used to patrol a spaceport and work alongside quadcopter drones.

On January 15, Rogozin claimed to news service TASS that Marker robots would be tested in Ukraine soon. If this happens, it would mark a debut for the device, and a task it was never quite designed for. While Marker has limited autonomy capability for movement and target selection, testing that in a complex battlefield space is probably different than trying to recreate such a test in pre-2022 trials. Marker has been designed with anti-tank weapons, but it is unlikely to be effective against heavy armor. It is more likely that Marker will be used in its recon version as a useful spotter.

Deploying an untested robot into combat reads as more of a stunt than battle-changing tool. It is unclear what the outcomes of such a deployment will be, but it is important to note that Marker was not tested in combat conditions prior to this announcement.

