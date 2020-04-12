RumbleOn – Consenus Indicates Potential 981.8% Upside

RumbleOn found using ticker (RMBL) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.75 and 2 calculating the average target price we see 2.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.22 this would imply there is a potential upside of 981.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.27 while the 200 day moving average is 1.19. The market capitalisation for the company is $10m. Company Website: http://www.rumbleon.com

RumbleON, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server and changed its name to RumbleON in February 2017. RumbleON was founded in 2013 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

