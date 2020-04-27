RumbleOn – Consenus Indicates Potential 781.5% Upside

RumbleOn found using ticker (RMBL) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 2.75 and 2 with the average target price sitting at 2.38. Now with the previous closing price of 0.27 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 781.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.24 and the 200 day moving average is 1.01. The company has a market cap of $12m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.rumbleon.com

RumbleON, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server and changed its name to RumbleON in February 2017. RumbleON was founded in 2013 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn