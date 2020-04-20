RumbleOn – Consenus Indicates Potential 750.0% Upside

RumbleOn with ticker code (RMBL) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.75 and 2 calculating the average target price we see 2.38. Now with the previous closing price of 0.28 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 750.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $13m. Visit the company website at: http://www.rumbleon.com

RumbleON, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server and changed its name to RumbleON in February 2017. RumbleON was founded in 2013 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn