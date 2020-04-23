RumbleOn – Consenus Indicates Potential 693.3% Upside

RumbleOn with ticker code (RMBL) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 2.75 and 2 calculating the mean target price we have 2.38. Now with the previous closing price of 0.3 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 693.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.25 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.04. The market capitalisation for the company is $12m. Visit the company website at: http://www.rumbleon.com

RumbleON, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server and changed its name to RumbleON in February 2017. RumbleON was founded in 2013 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

