RumbleOn – Consensus Indicates Potential 94.7% Upside

RumbleOn found using ticker (RMBL) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 51 with a mean TP of 55.5. Now with the previous closing price of 28.5 this would imply there is a potential upside of 94.7%. The 50 day MA is 33.89 and the 200 day MA is 27.3. The market capitalisation for the company is $63m. Find out more information at: http://www.rumbleon.com

RumbleON, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server and changed its name to RumbleON in February 2017. RumbleON was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.