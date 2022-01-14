Twitter
RumbleOn – Consensus Indicates Potential 94.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

RumbleOn found using ticker (RMBL) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 51 with the average target price sitting at 55.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.5 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 94.7%. The 50 day MA is 33.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 27.3. The company has a market capitalisation of $63m. Company Website: http://www.rumbleon.com

RumbleON, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server and changed its name to RumbleON in February 2017. RumbleON was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

