RumbleOn – Consensus Indicates Potential 94.7% Upside

RumbleOn found using ticker (RMBL) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 51 calculating the average target price we see 55.5. With the stocks previous close at 28.5 this would imply there is a potential upside of 94.7%. The 50 day MA is 33.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 27.3. The market cap for the company is $63m. Visit the company website at: http://www.rumbleon.com

RumbleON, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server and changed its name to RumbleON in February 2017. RumbleON was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.