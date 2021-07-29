RumbleOn – Consensus Indicates Potential 94.7% Upside

RumbleOn found using ticker (RMBL) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 51 with a mean TP of 55.5. Now with the previous closing price of 28.5 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 94.7%. The 50 day MA is 33.89 while the 200 day moving average is 27.3. The company has a market cap of $63m. Company Website: http://www.rumbleon.com

RumbleON, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server and changed its name to RumbleON in February 2017. RumbleON was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.