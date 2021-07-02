RumbleOn – Consensus Indicates Potential 94.7% Upside

RumbleOn with ticker code (RMBL) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 51 with a mean TP of 55.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 28.5 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 94.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 33.89 and the 200 day moving average is 27.3. The market capitalisation for the company is $63m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.rumbleon.com

RumbleON, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server and changed its name to RumbleON in February 2017. RumbleON was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.