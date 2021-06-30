Twitter
RumbleOn – Consensus Indicates Potential 94.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

RumbleOn found using ticker (RMBL) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 51 with a mean TP of 55.5. With the stocks previous close at 28.5 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 94.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 33.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 27.3. The company has a market capitalisation of $63m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.rumbleon.com

RumbleON, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server and changed its name to RumbleON in February 2017. RumbleON was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

