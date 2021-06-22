RumbleOn – Consensus Indicates Potential 94.7% Upside

RumbleOn with ticker code (RMBL) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 51 calculating the mean target price we have 55.5. With the stocks previous close at 28.5 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 94.7%. The day 50 moving average is 33.89 and the 200 day moving average is 27.3. The company has a market capitalisation of $63m. Visit the company website at: http://www.rumbleon.com

RumbleON, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server and changed its name to RumbleON in February 2017. RumbleON was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.