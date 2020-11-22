RumbleOn – Consensus Indicates Potential 60.0% Upside

RumbleOn found using ticker (RMBL) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 51 and has a mean target at 55.5. Now with the previous closing price of 34.69 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 60.0%. The 50 day MA is 37.59 while the 200 day moving average is 23.8. The company has a market cap of $78m. Company Website: http://www.rumbleon.com

RumbleON, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server and changed its name to RumbleON in February 2017. RumbleON was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.