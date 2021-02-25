RumbleOn – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.5% Upside

RumbleOn found using ticker (RMBL) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 51 with a mean TP of 55.5. Now with the previous closing price of 43.87 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.5%. The day 50 moving average is 38.63 and the 200 day MA is 34.43. The market capitalisation for the company is $93m. Visit the company website at: http://www.rumbleon.com

RumbleON, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server and changed its name to RumbleON in February 2017. RumbleON was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.