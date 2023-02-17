RTW Venture Fund Ltd 99.7% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

RTW Venture Fund Ltd with ticker (LON:RTW) now has a potential upside of 99.7% according to Jefferies.







Jefferies set a target price of 388 GBX for the company, which when compared to the RTW Venture Fund Ltd share price of 1 GBX at opening today (17/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 99.7%. Trading has ranged between 1 (52 week low) and 2 (52 week high) with an average of 48,840 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £227,555,194.



RTW Venture Fund Limited is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns through investments in securities, both equity and debt, long and short, of companies with a focus on the pharmaceutical sector. The Company focuses on investing in life science, biopharmaceutical and medical technology companies. It intends to create a diversified portfolio of investments across a range of businesses, each pursuing the development of superior pharmacological or medical therapeutic assets to enhance the quality of life and/or extend patient life. It invests approximately 80 % of its gross assets in the biopharmaceutical sector and approximately 20 % of its gross assets in the medical technology sector. Its investment manager is RTW Investments, LP.







