RSA Insurance Group plc 36.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

RSA Insurance Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RSA) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. RSA Insurance Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 539 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 36.4% from the opening price of 395.3 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 126.7 points and decreased 164.5 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 600.2 GBX while the 52 week low is 321.2 GBX.

RSA Insurance Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 513.34 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 540.79. There are currently 2,608,856,068 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,513,105. Market capitalisation for LON:RSA is £4,147,550,547 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn