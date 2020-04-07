RSA Insurance Group plc 34.8% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

RSA Insurance Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RSA) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. RSA Insurance Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 540 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 34.8% from the opening price of 400.7 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 70.3 points and decreased 159.7 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 600.2 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 321.2 GBX.

RSA Insurance Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 504.11 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 538.02. There are currently 1,034,347,089 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,500,780. Market capitalisation for LON:RSA is £4,182,712,025 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn