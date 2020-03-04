RSA Insurance Group plc 34.2% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

RSA Insurance Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RSA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. RSA Insurance Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 700 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 34.2% from the opening price of 521.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 25.4 points and decreased 17.2 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 600.2 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 497.2 GBX.

RSA Insurance Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 566.34 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 554.74. There are currently 1,034,045,123 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,881,768. Market capitalisation for LON:RSA is £5,511,459,850 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn