RSA Insurance Group plc 31.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

RSA Insurance Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RSA) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. RSA Insurance Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 510 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 31.2% from today’s opening price of 388.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 87.5 points and decreased 181.2 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 600.2 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 321.2 GBX.

RSA Insurance Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 498.21 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 536.12. There are currently 1,034,347,089 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,640,613. Market capitalisation for LON:RSA is £3,966,720,745 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn