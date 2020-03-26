RSA Insurance Group plc 17.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

RSA Insurance Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:RSA) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. RSA Insurance Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 475 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 17.2% from the opening price of 405.3 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 132.1 points and decreased 164.7 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 600.2 GBX while the year low share price is currently 321.2 GBX.

RSA Insurance Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 526.04 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 544.56. There are currently 1,034,045,123 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,091,886. Market capitalisation for LON:RSA is £4,354,363,558 GBP.

