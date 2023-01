RS Group plc (LON:RS1) has announced that the conditions to achieve completion of its acquisition of Risoul y Cia, S.A. de C.V., as previously announced on 10 August 2022, have been satisfied and that completion took place on 3 January 2023.

RS Group plc is a distributor of industrial and electronics products based in London, England. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.