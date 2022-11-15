Twitter Linkedin Facebook

RS Group PLC -16.8% potential downside indicated by JP Morgan

Broker Ratings

RS Group PLC with ticker (LON:RS1) now has a potential downside of -16.8% according to JP Morgan.



JP Morgan set a target price of 820 GBX for the company, which when compared to the RS Group PLC share price of 958 GBX at opening today (15/11/2022) indicates a potential downside of -16.8%. Trading has ranged between 790 (52 week low) and 1,276 (52 week high) with an average of 1,212,806 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,543,653,000.

RS Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company that offers industrial and electronic products and solutions. The Company provides omni-channel product and service solutions for designers, builders and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. The Company’s segments include EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific. It offers a range of products, including industrial interconnect and test; industrial automation and control; tools, consumables and facilities maintenance; board-level electronics, and single-board computing. The Company operates under nine brands, such as RS Components, Allied Electronics & Automation, RS PRO, OKdo, IESA, DesignSpark, Synovos, Needlers and Liscombe. RS PRO is its own-brand product range of approximately 80,000 industrial products. OKdo is a technology solutions business focused on single-board computing, Internet of Things (IoT) and education. RS DesignSpark is a community of engineers and students sharing design tools and resources.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

