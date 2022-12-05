Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

R&Q Insurance $60 million portfolio transfer completed in California

R&Q Insurance Holdings

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd (LON:RQIH) has announced the completion of a loss portfolio transfer from one of the largest self-insurance pools in the United States to R&Q’s wholly owned A- (IX) rated carrier, Accredited Surety and Casualty Company, Inc.

This reinsurance transaction provides the California-based pool with economic finality for approximately $60m of reserves related to legacy General Liability, Employment Practices Liability and Auto Liability risks. Equinox (Re)Insurance Intermediaries acted as brokers on the transaction. 

Andy Pinkes, Global Legacy Chief Executive Officer at R&Q Insurance, commented: “We are pleased to have been able to provide a successful finality solution for these legacy liabilities, the fourth legacy transaction we have completed this year. We have considerable expertise in the California market, which leverages the value of Accredited’s rated and fully admitted paper for legacy transactions.

“We are gratified that R&Q continues to be a market of choice for deals such as this, having also completed previous transactions for similar California self-insurance pools, and look forward to providing further solutions for our partners as we deliver against our pipeline.”

R&Q is a global non-life specialty insurance company. We operate two core, highly complementary, businesses: Program Management and Legacy Insurance. Both these businesses are leaders in their respective markets.

Our approach is to deploy our origination and underwriting capabilities, alongside our licensed and rated carriers in the US, EU and the UK, to generate attractive fee returns in Program Management and Legacy Insurance.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.