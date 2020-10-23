RPT Realty – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.7% Upside

RPT Realty with ticker code (RPT) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 5.5 with a mean TP of 6.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.05 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 32.7%. The 50 day MA is 5.67 while the 200 day moving average is 6.2. The company has a market cap of $418m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.rptrealty.com
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company’s shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company’s retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the ÂNYSEÂ). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the Âcommon sharesÂ) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ÂRPTÂ. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company’s pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.