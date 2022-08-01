Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

RPT Realty – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

RPT Realty found using ticker (RPT) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 15 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 12.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.78 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.3%. The 50 day MA is 10.62 and the 200 moving average now moves to 12.59. The company has a market capitalisation of $943m. Find out more information at: https://www.rptrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $1,116m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company’s shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company’s retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the NYSE). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the common shares) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol RPT. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company’s pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

You might also enjoy reading  RPT Realty - Consensus Indicates Potential 20.5% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.