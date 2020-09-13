RPT Realty – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.9% Upside

RPT Realty with ticker code (RPT) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 9 and 5.5 with a mean TP of 6.7. Now with the previous closing price of 6.04 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 6.2 while the 200 day moving average is 6.9. The market capitalisation for the company is $457m. Visit the company website at: http://www.rptrealty.com

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company’s shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company’s retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the ÂNYSEÂ). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the Âcommon sharesÂ) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ÂRPTÂ. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company’s pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn