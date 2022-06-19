RPT Realty – Consensus Indicates Potential 56.9% Upside

RPT Realty found using ticker (RPT) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 17 and 13 calculating the average target price we see 14.83. With the stocks previous close at 9.45 this would imply there is a potential upside of 56.9%. The day 50 moving average is 12.35 while the 200 day moving average is 13. The market capitalisation for the company is $836m. Find out more information at: https://www.rptrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $1,312m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company’s shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company’s retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the NYSE). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the common shares) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol RPT. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company’s pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.