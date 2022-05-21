RPT Realty – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.5% Upside

RPT Realty found using ticker (RPT) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 13.5 calculating the mean target price we have 14.89. Now with the previous closing price of 11.68 this indicates there is a potential upside of 27.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.21 and the 200 day MA is 13.14. The market cap for the company is $974m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.rptrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $1,241m based on the market concensus.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company’s shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company’s retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the NYSE). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the common shares) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol RPT. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company’s pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.