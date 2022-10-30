RPT Realty – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.0% Upside

RPT Realty found using ticker (RPT) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 14 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 11.45. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.09 this would imply there is a potential upside of 26.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.26. The market capitalisation for the company is $806m. Visit the company website at: https://www.rptrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $1,015m based on the market concensus.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company’s shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company’s retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the NYSE). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the common shares) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol RPT. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company’s pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.