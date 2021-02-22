Twitter
RPT Realty – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.5% Downside

Broker Ratings

RPT Realty with ticker code (RPT) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 9.64. Now with the previous closing price of 10.54 this indicates there is a potential downside of -8.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.2. The market capitalisation for the company is $872m. Company Website: http://www.rptrealty.com

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company’s shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company’s retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the ÂNYSEÂ). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the Âcommon sharesÂ) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ÂRPTÂ. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company’s pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

