RPT Realty – Consensus Indicates Potential -.3% Downside

RPT Realty found using ticker (RPT) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 14 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 11.15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.18 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.3%. The day 50 moving average is 9.18 and the 200 day MA is 11.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $976m. Company Website: https://www.rptrealty.com

The potential market cap would be $974m based on the market concensus.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company’s shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company’s retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the NYSE). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the common shares) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol RPT. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company’s pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

