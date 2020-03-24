RPS Group plc 33.7% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

RPS Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RPS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. RPS Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 60 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 33.7% from today’s opening price of 44.89 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 100.11 points and decreased 122.11 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 198 GBX while the 52 week low is 33.45 GBX.

RPS Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 146.82 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 146.02. There are currently 227,333,323 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 424,363. Market capitalisation for LON:RPS is £93,320,327 GBP.

