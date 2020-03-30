RPS Group plc 12.5% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

RPS Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RPS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. RPS Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 45 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 12.5% from today’s opening price of 40 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 87 points and decreased 122 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 198 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 33.45 GBX.

RPS Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 136.47 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 143.33. There are currently 227,333,323 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 520,982. Market capitalisation for LON:RPS is £82,462,885 GBP.

