RPS Group plc 11.9% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

RPS Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:RPS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. RPS Group plc are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 160 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 11.9% from the opening price of 143 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 28.2 points and decreased 22 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 198 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 93 GBX.

RPS Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 173.64 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 153.21. There are currently 227,249,299 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 273,785. Market capitalisation for LON:RPS is £312,695,049 GBP.

