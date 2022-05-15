RPM International Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.2% Upside

RPM International Inc. found using ticker (RPM) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 115 and 84 with a mean TP of 98.67. Now with the previous closing price of 84.18 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.2%. The 50 day MA is 83.3 while the 200 day moving average is 86.62. The market cap for the company is $10,909m. Find out more information at: https://www.rpminc.com

The potential market cap would be $12,786m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems. It also provides polymer flooring systems; fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes; corrosion-control coating, containment and railcar lining, fire and sound proofing, and heat and cryogenic insulation products; and specialty construction products; and amine curing agents, reactive diluents, specialty epoxy resins and other intermediates. In addition, it offers fluorescent colorants and pigments; shellac-based-specialty and marine coatings; fire and water damage restoration, and carpet cleaning and disinfecting products; fuel additives; wood treatments, furniture finishes, and touch-up products; and nail enamels, polishes, and coating components. Further, it offers specialty products for paint contractors and the DIYers, concrete restoration and flooring systems, metallic and faux finish coatings, cleaners, and hobby paints and cements; and caulk, sealant, adhesive, insulating foam, spackling, glazing, and patch and repair products. The company was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.