RPM International Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

RPM International Inc. found using ticker (RPM) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 113 and 90 with a mean TP of 99.08. Now with the previous closing price of 84.7 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 17.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 86.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 86.48. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,813m. Visit the company website at: http://www.rpminc.com

RPM International Inc. manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems. It also provides polymer flooring systems; fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes; corrosion-control coating, containment lining, fire and sound proofing, and insulation products; and specialty construction products; and amine curing agents, reactive diluents, specialty epoxy resins and other intermediates. In addition, it offers fluorescent colorants and pigments; shellac-based-specialty and marine coatings; fire and water damage restoration, and carpet cleaning and disinfecting products; fuel additives; wood treatments, furniture finishes, and touch-up products; and nail enamels, polishes, and coating components. Further, it offers specialty products for paint contractors and the DIYers, deck and fence restoration products, metallic and faux finish coatings, exterior wood deck and concrete restoration systems, flooring finishes, and hobby paints and cements; and caulk, sealant, adhesive, insulating foam, spackling, glazing, and patch and repair products. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.

